Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Director Sells $617,172.00 in Stock

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
