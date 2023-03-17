Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $353.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.78.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

