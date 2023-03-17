Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.16. 1,174,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.73 and its 200-day moving average is $334.30. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

