Addison Capital Co Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

