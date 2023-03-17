Addison Capital Co Purchases Shares of 655 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $286.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

