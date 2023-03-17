Addison Capital Co Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

