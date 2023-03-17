Adairs Limited (ADH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.97.

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home decoration and furnishing products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Adairs, Mocka and Focus. The company offers bedroom products, such as bedlinen, bedding, and bedroom furniture and accessories; bathroom products, consisting of towels, bath mats, bathrobes and slippers, bathroom accessories, and laundry and home care products; furniture products, such as bedroom, office, living room, and kids furniture; homewares comprising home styling, home care and gifting, pets, and kitchen products; kid's products, including kids bedlinen, bedding, décor, bathroom, furniture, toys, and nursery; as well as gifting products.

