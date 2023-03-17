Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACXP. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

