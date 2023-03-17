ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) PT Raised to $13.50 at Raymond James

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,489.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,190,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,925 shares of company stock worth $264,663. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.