ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $278,325.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ACM Research Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.99. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

About ACM Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

