Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

