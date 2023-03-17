Achain (ACT) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Achain has a market cap of $1.28 million and $193,827.62 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010456 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005411 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001235 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003326 BTC.
Achain Profile
ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.
