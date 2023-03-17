Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $252.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.21.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

