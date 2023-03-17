Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $75.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.