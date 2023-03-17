ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $29.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get ABB alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ABB by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ABB by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Trading Up 1.8 %

About ABB

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ABB has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.