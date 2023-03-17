97,345 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.03. 2,255,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,663. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

