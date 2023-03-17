93,302 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,709,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 6.57% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RFG traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.34. 1,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.29. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.11 and a 1-year high of $213.28.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

