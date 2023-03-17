9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given New $1.70 Price Target at Citigroup

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NMTR stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.51. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

