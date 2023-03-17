85,630 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VNQ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.92. 1,095,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,617. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

