7Pixels Price Tops $2.81 on Major Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $45.51 million and approximately $22,968.10 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00010627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00365226 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,042.11 or 0.26545893 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.77648377 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,951.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

