527 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $391.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.85.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

