41,526 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 980,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,910. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.