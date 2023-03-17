392 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

