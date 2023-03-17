390,563 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 442,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

