374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 122,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 79,416 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $3.95.

374Water Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 374Water during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 374Water by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

374Water Company Profile

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on April 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

