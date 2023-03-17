339,648 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 339,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. State Street Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 118.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 86.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,824 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. 2,465,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

