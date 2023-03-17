2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wedbush

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 113.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSVT opened at $9.82 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $372.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $39,192.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,136.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $211,502 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.