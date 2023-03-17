29,900 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 44.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.97. 1,083,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,676. The company has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

