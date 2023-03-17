2,825 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $204.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

