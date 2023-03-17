2,368 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.43. 738,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,513. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.83 and a 200 day moving average of $237.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

