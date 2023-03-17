2,350 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

