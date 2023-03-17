2,204 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MRK traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. 5,656,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,642,743. The company has a market cap of $266.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

