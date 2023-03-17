21,500 Shares in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of scPharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCPH shares. Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

