2,000 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

