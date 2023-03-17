167,800 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 167,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Transocean makes up about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 17.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Transocean by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 4,722,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,243,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

