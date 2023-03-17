16,602 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Align Wealth Management LLC

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

