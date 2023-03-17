16,602 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Align Wealth Management LLC

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile
The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.