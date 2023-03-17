10,700 Shares in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 173,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,274. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $825.10 million, a P/E ratio of -37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

