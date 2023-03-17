10,021 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 87,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 148,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $50.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

