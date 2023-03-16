ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Shares Down 9.3%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 7,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 1,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

ZIP Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

ZIP Company Profile

Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

