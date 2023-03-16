Zambesigold Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $54.35 million and $113,043.54 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars.

