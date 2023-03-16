Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 104.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,669. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357 over the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
