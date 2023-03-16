Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.97. 4,724,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,405. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

