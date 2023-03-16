Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,475 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $14.46 on Thursday, hitting $348.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

