Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.70. 174,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

