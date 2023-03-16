XDC Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.49 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. XDC Network has a total market cap of $430.97 million and $2.49 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,822,094,488 coins. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

