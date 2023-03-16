Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $11.38 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and $30,308.54 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,386,825 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,573,698,990.423 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32318479 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $32,442.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

