Wrapped BNB Trading 19.8% Higher This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $171.27 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $330.24 or 0.01318328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,215,880 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

