WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $83.41 million and $7.59 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00406635 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,855.65 or 0.27485831 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008572 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $10,246,349.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.