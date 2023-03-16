Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.02. 609,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,605. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

