Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $324.32

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 324.32 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.49). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.54), with a volume of 382,181 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 322.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £259.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

